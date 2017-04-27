Zim hits back at Police Minister Mbalula over crime claim
Earlier this week, Mbalula claimed that the ex-soldiers were behind some violent crimes recently committed in South Africa, including bank robberies.
HARARE – Zimbabwe has hit back at claims by South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that some of its ex-soldiers are fuelling crime in South Africa.
Security Minister Kembo Mohadi says Mbalula should have used official channels to make his complaints.
Mohadi told state media on Thursday that Mbalula’s claims about Zimbabwean ex-soldiers were uncalled for.
He says the South African police minister should rather have engaged his Zimbabwean counterpart Ignatius Chombo on the issue at one of their routine inter-government meetings.
Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, told the state-run Chronicle that Mbalula’s claims were completely false and regrettable.
