Scores gather at Caledonian Stadium ahead of anti-Zuma march
Opposition party leaders, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Cope and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), are expected to address those that have gathered.
JOHANNESBURG/NEW YORK – Scores of people under the banner of the Freedom Movement have started gathering at the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria to call for President Jacob Zuma to resign.
Opposition party leaders, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Cope and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), are expected to address those that have gathered.
The movement says they will hold hands in taking a stand against what they say is a reckless and uncaring government led by Zuma.
At the same time in New York, a special Freedom Day concert will still go ahead without one of its lead performers.
Hugh Masekela was due to reunite for a one-off concert with Abdullah Ibrahim to play music from their Jazz Epistles group, in the city where both musicians once lived in exile.
In a video message on the website where the gig will be held, Masekela explained his disappointment.
“Unfortunately I’ve been put to bed rest and house arrest because of a fall I had which affected other parts of my body. I can’t travel.”
Young trumpet player Lesedi Ntsane will play in Masekela’s place.
Legendary singer Dorothy Masuku has also been added to the lineup.
WATCH: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Freedom Day
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Zim hits back at Police Minister Mbalula over crime claim
-
WC govt wants clarity on building of police stations
-
Officials unveil plan to extend MyCiTi bus service in CT
-
More charges possible for suspect over plot to kill Cabinet members
-
City of CT encourages residents to consider affordable housing offers
-
Sacca: Cabin crew strike was successful
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.