Scores gather at Caledonian Stadium ahead of anti-Zuma march

Opposition party leaders, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Cope and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), are expected to address those that have gathered.

JOHANNESBURG/NEW YORK – Scores of people under the banner of the Freedom Movement have started gathering at the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria to call for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

Opposition party leaders, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Cope and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), are expected to address those that have gathered.

The movement says they will hold hands in taking a stand against what they say is a reckless and uncaring government led by Zuma.

At the same time in New York, a special Freedom Day concert will still go ahead without one of its lead performers.

Hugh Masekela was due to reunite for a one-off concert with Abdullah Ibrahim to play music from their Jazz Epistles group, in the city where both musicians once lived in exile.

In a video message on the website where the gig will be held, Masekela explained his disappointment.

“Unfortunately I’ve been put to bed rest and house arrest because of a fall I had which affected other parts of my body. I can’t travel.”

Young trumpet player Lesedi Ntsane will play in Masekela’s place.

Legendary singer Dorothy Masuku has also been added to the lineup.

WATCH: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Freedom Day

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)