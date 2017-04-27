Satawu to take Prasa’s wage offer to members

CAPE TOWN - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) will be canvassing its members countrywide over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s latest wage offer.

The union, along with the United National Transport Union (Untu), is currently negotiating with Prasa.

They are demanding a 10% salary hike and it’s understood the parastatal has proposed an increase of 7%.

Untu has threatened to down tools if Prasa does not increase its offer.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says a new proposal is on the table, but she would not reveal the details yet.

“Our negotiating team will embark on a national roadshow as of Tuesday [2 May] to consult with members on Prasa’s offer.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)