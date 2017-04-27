Satawu to take Prasa’s wage offer to members

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Satawu to take Prasa’s wage offer to members

The transport union will canvas its members countrywide over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s latest wage offer.

FILE: Satawu members on strike. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Satawu members on strike. Picture: EWN.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) will be canvassing its members countrywide over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s latest wage offer.

The union, along with the United National Transport Union (Untu), is currently negotiating with Prasa.

They are demanding a 10% salary hike and it’s understood the parastatal has proposed an increase of 7%.

Untu has threatened to down tools if Prasa does not increase its offer.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says a new proposal is on the table, but she would not reveal the details yet.

“Our negotiating team will embark on a national roadshow as of Tuesday [2 May] to consult with members on Prasa’s offer.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA