Outa welcomes nuclear deal judgment
A court ruled that government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement of 9.6GW of nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.
CAPE TOWN – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the judgment by the Western Cape High Court to set aside government's nuclear plans.
On Wednesday the court ruled that government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement of 9.6 GW of nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.
The judgment also makes all deals that government has pursued with Russia and the US invalid.
Judge Lee Bozalek ruled in favour of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the SA Faith Communities' Environment Institute that government had flouted due process by not first debating in Parliament its decision to procure nuclear power.
Outa's Ted Blom says, “This might not be the end of the road. We would not be surprised if the government appeals it, on the one hand, and secondly, in the worst case scenario, ignores it. But from a constitutional, justice and rule of law point of view, I have not seen a better judgment in my life.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
