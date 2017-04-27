Court to hear details of plot to kill Cabinet ministers
A man was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to assassinate prominent government officials.
JOHANNESBURG - More details are expected to emerge in the next few days about which Cabinet ministers were targeted, allegedly by a 23-year-old man, who is said to be the founder of the so-called Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance.
The suspect was nabbed while he was explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers.
Last October, the Hawks intercepted communications of possible assassinations of members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and other well-known South Africans. The communications included various letters which were sent to selected companies to donate money at a total amount of R140 million to fund the alleged clandestine operation.
The unit acted on the information and conducted undercover operations in Pretoria and Johannesburg, which led to the man's arrest.
The names of those believed to be on a so-called hit list will only be revealed in court on Friday.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “They searched his house and found a few items, including documents. That investigation needs to be taken further and we’re actually taking it to court on Friday where we’ll oppose bail.”
MORE ASSASSINATION PLOTS REVEALED
The Hawks have also said that during the ongoing investigation another group - the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime (AWMCG) - surfaced, leading to a two-prong investigation.
In Wednesday's statement, the investigative unit said it discovered that the AWMCG used the same modus operandi in soliciting donations in order to assassinate senior government officials and other South African citizens.
According to the Hawks, four individuals were allegedly targeted for this operation and their names will also be revealed in court.
The suspect is expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Friday, on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder, among others.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
