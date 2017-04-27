Popular Topics
More charges possible for suspect over plot to kill Cabinet members

A 23-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's head office in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The National Prosecuting Authority's head office in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks say it's now up to the National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether a man arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate certain Cabinet members will face additional charges.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday.

The unit launched an investigation last October after intercepting communications apparently outlining a plan to kill Cabinet members and other prominent South Africans.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “At the end of the day we still need to check if there is any reason to add more charges. The fact of the matter is that a threat was made against the state, citizens of this country, and we had to act.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

