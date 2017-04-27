Mass anti-Zuma march planned for Freedom Day

UDM’s president Bantu Holomisa says the marches are about removing the president and are not an attack on the ruling party.

JOHANNESBURG – As Freedom Day celebrations are set to take place across the country, a mass anti-Zuma march is also planned to kick off at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Thursday.

A new organisation called the Freedom Movement, comprised of opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Congress of the People, organised the protest to continue putting pressure on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

As several opposition parties, religious fraternities, students, civil societies and academia plan to march against Zuma today in Pretoria, opposition parties agree the country is facing a serious crisis.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says Zuma has plunged South Africa into an economic disaster.

“So far, the indication is that he’s not sober to lead the country, so we’ll support that.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also says people must not stop marching and protesting against Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)