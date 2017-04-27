Mass anti-Zuma march planned for Freedom Day
UDM’s president Bantu Holomisa says the marches are about removing the president and are not an attack on the ruling party.
JOHANNESBURG – As Freedom Day celebrations are set to take place across the country, a mass anti-Zuma march is also planned to kick off at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Thursday.
A new organisation called the Freedom Movement, comprised of opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Congress of the People, organised the protest to continue putting pressure on President Jacob Zuma to step down.
As several opposition parties, religious fraternities, students, civil societies and academia plan to march against Zuma today in Pretoria, opposition parties agree the country is facing a serious crisis.
Cope’s Dennis Bloem says Zuma has plunged South Africa into an economic disaster.
At the same time, UDM’s president Bantu Holomisa says the marches are about removing the president and are not an attack on the ruling party.
“So far, the indication is that he’s not sober to lead the country, so we’ll support that.”
DA leader Mmusi Maimane also says people must not stop marching and protesting against Zuma.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Man arrested for plotting to kill Cabinet members to appear in court
-
State lists arguments in dagga ruling appeal
-
Myeni directs SAA management to deal with cabin crew grievances
-
[CARTOON] Freedom Shackled
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 26 April 2017
-
'SA failed to address AfDB’s objective of supporting small, medium enterprises'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.