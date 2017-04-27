Maimane tells #AntiZuma movement to march on, add pressure

The DA leader has called on South Africans to continue with their marches against the president, saying there must be continuous pressure.

PRETORIA – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africans should continue to take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with President Jacob Zuma.

He was speaking at an anti-Zuma rally convened by the Freedom Movement in Tshwane.

Many at the rally chanted anti-Zuma slogans as Maimane took to the podium.



And when on stage his audience welcomed his sentiments.

“President Zuma is no longer fit to be the president of the republic!”

He said they also aim to change the mindset of African National Congress Members of Parliament and act against Zuma.

“Fifty-five million of us are not going to be held ransom by one South African.”

Maimane said Freedom Day could only be celebrated once Zuma stepped down or was removed from office.

