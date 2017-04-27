Maimane: ANC MPs should be guided by common sense

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says those who have been speaking out within the ANC about President Zuma stepping down cannot allow themselves to be intimidated.

PRETORIA – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane called on African National Congress (ANC) MPs to be guided by common sense and conscience during the upcoming motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Maimane joined the United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holimisa and Congress of the People’s Mosioua Lekota in addressing thousands of people who gathered at an anti-Zuma rally in Tshwane.

He said those who had been speaking out within the ANC about Zuma stepping down could not allow themselves to be intimidated.

#FreedomDay DA leaders Mmusi Maimane says #FreedomMovement has come together because they believe unity is strength. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2017

The DA leader said ANC members who had the power to remove Zuma from office should vote with opposition parties in Parliament.

“Let those people come on the day... vote and let’s make sure we can elect a new president. “

He said rallies and marches against the removal of the president would continue until their voices were heard.

Some opposition parties and other formations have come together under the banner of the recently established “Freedom Movement” as part of efforts to pressure Zuma into resigning.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)