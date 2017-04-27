Lotto results: Wednesday 26 April 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 26 April are as follows:

Lotto: 2, 9, 13, 35, 47, 48 Bonus: 31

Lotto Plus: 1, 5, 6, 33, 36, 40 Bonus: 28

