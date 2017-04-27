[LISTEN] Dos and dont's of online service complaints

Do you name and shame businesses online over goods and services? Here are the crucial dos and don'ts.

CAPE TOWN – Gone are the days when consumers had to pick up a phone to complain about goods or services.

More and more consumers are using social media channels to complain.

Not only is it easier and cheaper and responses from companies are often instant.

However, some often take the process too far.

Journalist Wendy Knowler spoke to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the dos and don'ts of online complaining.

Listen to the audio for more.