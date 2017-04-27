Freshlyground releases ‘Banana Republic’ video

-
Syrian refugee Olympic swimmer becomes UNHCR ambassadorWorld
Freshlyground releases ‘Banana Republic’ videoLocal
Facebook says it will act against 'information operations' using false accountsWorld
[WATCH] How the Kim dynasty has shaped North KoreaWorld
Court delays trial of Blaise Compaore for protest killingsWorld
Lekota: ANC should not celebrate Freedom DayLocal
Sharapova eases past Makarova into Stuttgart quartersSport
Magnussen fears added dangers of cockpit 'shield'Sport
‘Cheater’ Sharapova shouldn't be allowed to play again - BouchardSport
[WATCH FROM THE ARCHIVE] Field of Dreams: SA baseball star to play in USSport
ICC board approves rollback of ‘Big Three’ decisionSport
SA's Gift Ngoepe first African to play in MLBSport
Lady Gaga invites fans to appear in 'A Star is Born'Lifestyle
[WATCH] Last male northern white rhino on Earth joins TinderWorld
Janet Jackson, estranged husband ‘trust each other’Lifestyle
Potentially harmful effects of energy drinks - it's not the caffeineLifestyle
Cheap blood drug could prevent thousands of maternal deaths in developing worldLifestyle
Caitlyn Jenner: I wasn't a good parentLifestyle
[LISTEN] Dos and dont's of online service complaintsBusiness
UK plain cigarette pack law seen cutting number of smokers by 300,000Lifestyle
Lotto results: Wednesday 26 April 2017Local
Mixed views as SA celebrates Freedom DayLocal
Hawks: Police to decide on extra security for those on 'hit list'Local
Maimane tells #AntiZuma movement to march on, add pressureLocal
Holomisa: Motion of no confidence in Zuma will succeedLocal
[WATCH] Hundreds spend Freedom Day rallying against President ZumaLocal
Zuma calls for spirit of oneness and non-racial SALocal
[OPINION] South Korea has options for securing peace with its northern neighbourWorld
[OPINION] White people in SA still hold the lion’s share of all forms of capitalLocal
[OPINION] What Africa still needs to do to eliminate malariaBusiness
[OPINION] Better late, than dead on timeLocal
[OPINION] Ayanda Mabulu, the sensation generation & irrelevance of shock artLocal
[OPINION] Survey sheds light on who marched against President Zuma and whyLocal
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
World Economic Forum 2017
Matric Results 2016
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
Research: SA one of most unequal countriesLocal
Uber responds to critics with British benefit package for driversWorld
Rand strength could ease petrol price in JuneLocal
SAA implements recovery measures following strikeLocal
Outa welcomes nuclear deal judgmentLocal
Satawu to take Prasa’s wage offer to membersLocal
Freshlyground releases ‘Banana Republic’ video
The song directly takes on what the group says is the lack of leadership in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – Local music group Freshlyground has released a video of its song ‘Banana Republic’ on Thursday.
The song directly takes on what the group says is the lack of leadership in South Africa.
Freshlyground's lead singer Zolani Mohale explains the significance of releasing the video as the country marks freedom day.
“The crisis that we have in our leadership right now, it feels like as artist we can’t just continue to sit back and say nothing about this country that we love. I think people should just have a look at the video and just see what their feelings are around it.”
WATCH: Freshlyground: Banana Republic
More in Local
Lekota: ANC should not celebrate Freedom Dayone hour ago
Mixed views as SA celebrates Freedom Dayone hour ago
Hawks: Police to decide on extra security for those on 'hit list'one hour ago
Man nabbed doing 170km/h near Georgeone hour ago
Research: SA one of most unequal countries2 hours ago
Maimane tells #AntiZuma movement to march on, add pressure2 hours ago
