Freshlyground releases ‘Banana Republic’ video

JOHANNESBURG – Local music group Freshlyground has released a video of its song ‘Banana Republic’ on Thursday.

The song directly takes on what the group says is the lack of leadership in South Africa.

Freshlyground's lead singer Zolani Mohale explains the significance of releasing the video as the country marks freedom day.

“The crisis that we have in our leadership right now, it feels like as artist we can’t just continue to sit back and say nothing about this country that we love. I think people should just have a look at the video and just see what their feelings are around it.”

WATCH: Freshlyground: Banana Republic