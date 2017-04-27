Lamoer's lawyers question expertise of witness
Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.
CAPE TOWN - Defence lawyers in the corruption trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer have tried to cast doubt on the accounting expertise of a witness.
Lamoer, three brigadiers and businessman Saleem Dawjee face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.
Hawks financial investigator Wynand Wessels has detailed a relationship between Dawjee and the police officers, in which he gave them gifts and payments worth R1,6 million.
Defence attorneys for Lamoer and Dawjee questioned whether Hawks investigator Wessels had the capabilities to conduct the financial investigation.
Advocate Grant Smith added that the witness merely conducted a few short courses and was not a qualified accountant or auditor.
But Wessels hit back saying he's a member of the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators and had completed certain basic accounting subjects and exams.
He told the court he has been working with financial documents for more than a decade.
Smith also questioned why the matter was not handed to independent auditors and wanted to know why the investigation started with Lamoer.
Lamoer denies any corrupt relationship with Dawjee and claims he's the victim of a "witch hunt".
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
