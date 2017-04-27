Van Breda murder trial: Defence to start cross-examination next week
CAPE TOWN – The defense in the trial of family axe murder accused Henri van Breda will start cross-examination next week.
The 22-year-old is charged with killing his parents and older brother, and severely wounding his younger sister in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
On Wednesday, the court heard details about an in loco inspection at the crime scene on Tuesday.
State prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court she had concluded her cross-examination of the first witness in the trial, Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans.
Kleynhans was the first police officer on the scene.
Defence advocate Pieter Botha will begin cross-examination of Kleynhans when the matter resumes on Tuesday.
Botha on Wednesday argued that it is possible to scale the fence surrounding the De Zalze estate because there are certain sections that are not electrified.
Judge Siraj Desai noted that doing so could be difficult and hazardous.
Botha said his team would revisit the property to test this after demonstrating the probability of someone scaling the walls during the in loco inspection.
WATCH: Henri van Breda revisits crime scene for in loco inspection
