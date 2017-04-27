CRL says religious fraternity needs peer review committee
Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says a comprehensive database of religious leaders and their places of worship is needed.
CAPE TOWN – The Christian Religious leaders Rights Commission says the religious fraternity is in need of a peer review committee.
Commission representatives have engaged with Christian Religious leaders in Cape Town to give feedback on a report based on the Commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems.
The report is expected to be tabled in Parliament next month.
In light of recent media reports profiling the abuse of congregants suffered at the hands of some religious leaders, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistics Communities feels it’s vital the sphere be better controlled.
“We need each and every religious leader to be under an umbrella organisation of their choice where they’re going to be monitored, supported and they must receive guidance from their umbrella organisation.”
Following consultation with the National Prosecuting Authority, the Commission found no criminal charges can be laid with regard to incidents of grass eating and Doom spraying as there were no victims.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
