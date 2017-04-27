Officials unveil plan to extend MyCiTi bus service in CT

The City of Cape Town has announced plans to extend the MyCiTi bus service to the northern suburbs and the deep south.

The integrated public transport network implementation plan, tabled in the city council on Wednesday, is in line with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) intention to build new train stations.

The aim is to link bus and train services.

The City of Cape Town's plan includes extending MyCiTi to Bellville, Wallacedene, Durbanville, Wynberg, Claremont, Retreat and Strandfontein among other areas by 2032.

At the centre of the plan is a Prasa-led project to introduce a rail route between Khayelitsha and Kuils River by building new stations.

The project will see the extension of several roads, including the R300 and Sheffield Road, which runs through Philippi, as well as a new link between Charl Malan Drive and Durban Road.

The city expects to roll-out the infrastructure projects and services over the next 20 to 30 years.

