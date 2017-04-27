City of CT: Residents' water conservation efforts pay off

The city says Capetonians are making an effort to conserve water as consumption has fallen within the municipality’s saving targets.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says Capetonians are making an effort to conserve water as consumption has fallen within the municipality’s saving targets.

The city has also been encouraged by Wednesday’s rain as average dam levels are this week around 23%.

It is currently enforcing level 3B water restrictions, prohibiting the use of potable municipal water for anything other than consumption but could introduce even tougher regulations.

Mayco member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says, “We’re seeing a reduction in consumption, which means that people are trying to save water. We obviously still need to intensify our ability to constantly save.”

Limberg adds consistency is needed.

“Last week we reached the 700 million litres consumption target. This week we’re a little bit up, sitting at 714 million litres.”

