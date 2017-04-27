City of CT: Residents' water conservation efforts pay off
The city says Capetonians are making an effort to conserve water as consumption has fallen within the municipality’s saving targets.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says Capetonians are making an effort to conserve water as consumption has fallen within the municipality’s saving targets.
The city has also been encouraged by Wednesday’s rain as average dam levels are this week around 23%.
It is currently enforcing level 3B water restrictions, prohibiting the use of potable municipal water for anything other than consumption but could introduce even tougher regulations.
Mayco member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says, “We’re seeing a reduction in consumption, which means that people are trying to save water. We obviously still need to intensify our ability to constantly save.”
Limberg adds consistency is needed.
“Last week we reached the 700 million litres consumption target. This week we’re a little bit up, sitting at 714 million litres.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Hundreds spend Freedom Day rallying against President Zuma
-
Zuma calls for spirit of oneness and non-racial SA
-
13 injured in Doornfontein scrapyard fire
-
May Day: Dlamini, Ntshalintshali won't discuss Zuma exclusion
-
Rand strength could ease petrol price in June
-
SAA implements recovery measures following strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.