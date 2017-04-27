Mogoeng urges African peers not to compromise judicial systems
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was elected president of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has encouraged his peers across Africa to avoid anything that has the potential to compromise their judicial systems.
Mogoeng was elected president of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa at the CTICC on Wednesday night.
Dignitaries from 35 countries attended the four-day event.
Mogoeng says judges must be men and women of integrity.
He says this plays a crucial role in eradicating corruption.
Mogoeng, however, stresses this can only be achieved if judges are not corrupt.
“How effective are the mechanisms in place to root out judges who are corrupt in our jurisdictions?”
The chief justice says the principles of the judiciary must always be upheld.
“We must avoid the unavoidable love for power, possessions, money and fame as judges. You’ll be destroyed.”
