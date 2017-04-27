WC govt wants clarity on building of police stations
Officials from both the SAPS and the Police Ministry say they will be engaging the Public Works Department and other stakeholders on the matter.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial Community Safety MEC Dan Plato wants clarity from national government on the building of new police stations in Cape Town.
This follows deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi's announcement last weekend renovations to the Muizenberg Police Station will be halted and funds be redirected to other communities with higher crime rates.
Plato says he will be seeking clarity from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko.
He is requesting a full list of all planned police station upgrades, new South African Police Service (SAPS) buildings and resource allocation over the next five years.
According to reports, Mkongi has said that funds allocated for renovations at the Muizenberg Police Station will now be redirected to building a station in Makhaza, Khayelitsha.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
