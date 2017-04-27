Earthlife Africa: Nuclear power ruling worth the fight
The Western Cape High Court declared that all processes and agreements followed to date in government's pursuit of nuclear power were unlawful and unconstitutional.
CAPE TOWN – It’s back to the drawing board for government if it plans to pursue its nuclear ambitions.
The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday declared all processes and agreements followed to date, unlawful and unconstitutional.
Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the South African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute brought the application two years ago to challenge government’s nuclear decisions.
The determination by former Energy Minister Tina Joemat Petterson that government needs nuclear power, is now null and void.
So too are agreements government entered into with the US, South Korea, China, Russia, and France.
Earthlife Africa’s Makoma Lekalakala says the fight has been worth it.
“We are saying that no one can make decisions on behalf of South Africans without their participation in that decision making processes. Consultation is important.”
New Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi says she will pronounce herself on the matter in due course.
She says government has not entered into any deal or signed any contract to buy nuclear power and has pledged to engage with Parliament and other relevant parties on the matter going forward.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Court to hear details of plot to kill Cabinet ministers
-
Lamoer's lawyers question expertise of witness
-
Van Breda murder trial: Defence to start cross-examination next week
-
Man arrested for plotting to kill Cabinet members to appear in court
-
State lists arguments in dagga ruling appeal
-
Myeni directs SAA management to deal with cabin crew grievances
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.