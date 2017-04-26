WC top cop calls for prayers for officer who accidentally shot partner
Constable Christopher Mouton was shot and killed while sitting in a patrol vehicle when a colleague accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner Mzwandile Mzamane has urged members of the public to pray for the police partner of slain Constable Christopher Mouton.
Mzamane addressed the congregation at a memorial service held for the official in Ravensmead earlier on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old father of two was shot and killed while sitting in a patrol vehicle last Wednesday night, when a colleague accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it.
#CopShooting Mouton's relatives sob as three police officers place wreaths on the ground. LI pic.twitter.com/BgtfdaO0DM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2017
Mzamane says Mouton was loyal and committed to his work.
“He led his team with a great sense of passion and confidence. Information from his commanders suggest a young man, who was driven and had a sense of purpose and commitment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Govt forced to shelve nuclear deal after court ruling
-
Govt & Klipspruit residents in talks over school renovation project
-
Eskom given more time to finalise Molefe’s pension pay-out
-
SAA granted interdict to stop cabin crew strike
-
Zokwana: SA considering strategic maize reserve in wake of drought
-
Over 4,000 schools across SA participating in IEC Democracy Week programme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.