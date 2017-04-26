WC top cop calls for prayers for officer who accidentally shot partner

Constable Christopher Mouton was shot and killed while sitting in a patrol vehicle when a colleague accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner Mzwandile Mzamane has urged members of the public to pray for the police partner of slain Constable Christopher Mouton.

Mzamane addressed the congregation at a memorial service held for the official in Ravensmead earlier on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old father of two was shot and killed while sitting in a patrol vehicle last Wednesday night, when a colleague accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it.

#CopShooting Mouton's relatives sob as three police officers place wreaths on the ground. LI pic.twitter.com/BgtfdaO0DM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2017

Mzamane says Mouton was loyal and committed to his work.

“He led his team with a great sense of passion and confidence. Information from his commanders suggest a young man, who was driven and had a sense of purpose and commitment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)