Van Breda’s lawyer asks judge to tell media to report accurately

Defence lawyer Pieter Botha has urged Judge Siraj Desai to warn the media to report carefully on the case as it is sensitive.

CAPE TOWN – Triple murder accused Henri van Breda's defence lawyer has appealed to the judge presiding over his trial to warn the media to report accurately.

The 22-year-old's trial is underway in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and brother, severely injuring his sister and tampering with the crime scene at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Botha is unhappy with sketches in a Cape Town newspaper detailing the interior of the house where the attack occurred following an in loco inspection on Wednesday.

The defence and the State are now discussing the details of the fences and walls around the house and what they saw yesterday.