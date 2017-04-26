Popular Topics
Two arrested for murder of Pretoria man

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a 46-year-old man outside his workplace in the capital.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a 46-year-old man outside his workplace in Pretoria.

The victim's body was found on the scene on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were subsequently traced and arrested in Atteridgeville.

During the arrest, the suspected getaway car and a firearm were also recovered.

The police's Kay Makhubele says, “The suspects will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on Friday. At the moment, the motive for the killing has not been established but we’re deep in our investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

More in Local

