Cabin crew strike sees SAA cancel 32 flights

Talks between SAA management and the union reached a deadlock on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The strike by South African Airwways cabin crew has seen the airline cancel 32 flights so far.

The airline confirmed that so far 28 domestic, three regional and one international flight have been cancelled.

Employees affiliated to the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding a $170 (R2,222.80) a day meal allowance when travelling overseas.

They currently receive $131 (R1,712.85) which they say has not been increased in the last six years.

Meanwhile travellers affected by the South African Airways (SAA) cabin crew strike have been left confused, frustrated and angry while making alternative plans after several flights have been cancelled due to the demonstration.

They have criticised the airline saying it’s failed to adequately communicate with customers.

SAA has filed an urgent application in the labour court seeking an interdict to stop the strike.

#SAAstrike Several flights have been delayed, while the strike continues.

#SAAstrike Several flights have been delayed, while the strike continues.

Long queues have formed at SAA terminals after several flights were cancelled and delayed due to the strike.

A man says he and his family were meant to be on an 8am flight to Mauritius this morning but it was cancelled.

“We hope for the best and if not we hope for a refund, especially for hotel accommodation on the other side.”

A woman, who’s travelling with two toddlers, says she's disappointed with how the airline has handled the strike.

“We’re not sure if we can get a flight again.”

It's unclear how if or those who’ve been affected will be compensated.