Going up in smoke? State appeals use of dagga ruling

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

Going up in smoke? State appeals use of dagga ruling

The State, through various ministries and the National Prosecuting Authority, is appealing the ruling which allows the use of marijuana at home on various grounds.

FILE: Marijuana. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Marijuana. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The State is appealing against a ruling allowing the possession, cultivation and use of marijuana in private homes.

The Western Cape High Court last month also ruled that some provisions in the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, as well as the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act, were inconsistent with the Constitution.

The ruling has yet to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

The State, through various ministries and the National Prosecuting Authority, is appealing the ruling on various grounds.

In court papers, it claims the High Court concentrated on the right to privacy only, despite the right not being pertinently raised by Rastafarian lawyer Gareth Prince and other respondents.

The appeal also states the court was wrong to reject evidence presented by the State, particularly the evidence of a pharmacist who holds five science degrees.

The documents also highlight that by invoking the right to privacy, the High Court failed to have regard for the effect of cannabis on users and society.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA