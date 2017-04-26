Implats says low prices, unrest may prompt Marula mine lay-offs
Marula, on the eastern branch of South Africa's platinum belt, employs around 4,500 people including contractors.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Wednesday low prices and social unrest could lead to large-scale job losses at its Marula mine, which has been a flashpoint for labour tensions in the past.
Marula, on the eastern branch of South Africa's platinum belt, employs around 4,500 people including contractors.
"The ongoing community disruptions and low metal prices have resulted in a further restructuring process at Marula that could result in large-scale job losses at this operation," Implats said in a statement.
"This is something the business and economy can ill afford, but remains imperative if we are to protect the financial viability of our business and preserve jobs as far as possible," it said.
Implats' spokesperson Johan Theron said community protests that have often involved violence and road blocks have disrupted production by preventing employees from reaching the shafts.
Outbursts of collective violence, often rooted in poverty and grievances over poor government services – dubbed "service delivery protests" – have become common in South Africa.
Officials from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the majority union at Marula, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Amcu became the dominant union at the Marula mine after a tense wildcat strike in 2014 that saw it dislodge arch-rival the National Union of Mineworkers.
More in Local
-
Woman arrested with drugs worth R8m at OR Tambo
-
No new developments in search for missing Table Mountain hiker
-
Two men arrested for graft at SA border to appear in court
-
South Africa’s rand dips as risk revival dents resources
-
[LISTEN] Should Parliament intervene in Ntlemeza standoff with Mbalula?
-
Parliament confirms probe after 'break-in' at language services offices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.