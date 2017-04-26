Some respite from heatwave as drought-hit CT gets rain
Capetonians celebrated the downpours after days of extreme heat amid warnings of stricter water restrictions.
CAPE TOWN - After days of extreme heat, drought-hit Cape Town got some relief as the city got it first rain in weeks.
The city experienced a few hours of heavy rain that was accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail.
In Durbanville, a palm tree was struck by lightning and went up in flames.
The downpours come after the City of Cape Town announced on Monday it was considering stricter water restrictions.
The feeder dams only have enough water for another 88 days, according to the council.
Dam levels are now standing at just 23,3%.
Wednesday’s weather was a welcomed respite for Capetonians who took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to celebrate.
Loving the rain.. Cape Town needed this..☔ pic.twitter.com/xIwbNYxB5l— Gameboy (@straatlooper) April 26, 2017
Wonderful rain in Cape Town...Thank you Lord! pic.twitter.com/32BoTZMdjt— Active Car Rental (@ActiveCaRental) April 26, 2017
Thunder bolts and lightening very very welcome actually! #rain #tablemountain pic.twitter.com/U5iEwrk6jb— Tash (@cptwinesurfer) April 26, 2017
Some much needed rain and thunder in Cape Town @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/ZhzI20KEiw— Evan Almighty (@evanjohn77) April 26, 2017
Yay. It's raining in Cape Town... #rain #watercrisis #Savewater #capetown pic.twitter.com/c6ximPpMt9— Sharon Atkins (@Supershazzer) April 26, 2017
