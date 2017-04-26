Santaco probes spate of killings in taxi industry
In the latest incident, a member of the Randburg Taxi Association was shot dead in Braamfontein on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it's investigating the spate of killings in the taxi industry, particularly in Johannesburg.
Three of his colleagues were wounded in the shooting.
In a separate incident last week, an Alexandra Taxi Association boss was killed in Midrand near Allandale Road.
Santaco's Bafana Magagula says: “We need to establish the facts based on the information we received. We appeal to our members to bring violence to an end.”
