'SA failed to address AfDB’s objective of supporting small, medium enterprises'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

'SA failed to address AfDB’s objective of supporting small, medium enterprises'

The bank's Independent Development Evaluation has published a report evaluating engagement in 2004 and 2015.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

ABIDJAN - An African Development Bank (AfDB) report, evaluating more than a decade of funding to South Africa, has found it failed to address the bank's objective of providing support to small and medium enterprises.

The bank's Independent Development Evaluation has just published the report evaluating engagement, mainly in the finance and energy sectors, between 2004 and 2015.

The evaluation found that low-risk lending through lines of credit via South African based regional financial institutions and commercial Banks made sound commercial sense for the AfDB.

But, from a development banking perspective, since the funding was mainly lent outside of South Africa, the report found it failed to provide support to SMMEs or to address the issue of inclusive growth inside South Africa.

In a statement, evaluator general Rakesh Nangia says the report offers a thorough analysis of the bank's performance, but also of the limitations of it's positioning in the South African context.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA