Relatives, colleagues pay tribute to cop killed in accidental shooting

Mouton had been sitting in patrol at the Kraaifontein police station last Wednesday night when a colleague apparently accidentally discharged a firearm.

CAPE TOWN – Scores of relatives and colleagues of a police officer killed in suspected accidental shooting paid tribute to him in Ravensmead on Wednesday.

Constable Christopher Mouton was shot outside the Kraaifontein Police Station last week.

A bullet struck Mouton, killing him.

#CopShooting Mouton's relatives sob as three police officers place wreaths on the ground. LI pic.twitter.com/BgtfdaO0DM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2017

Mouton’s relatives sobbed bitterly as three wreaths were placed in front of a wooden cross.

His widow kept her head down as she wipes away tears.

A memorial service was held at a nearby church in Ravensmead on Wednesday morning.

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the incident.

