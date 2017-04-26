Relatives, colleagues pay tribute to cop killed in accidental shooting
CAPE TOWN – Scores of relatives and colleagues of a police officer killed in suspected accidental shooting paid tribute to him in Ravensmead on Wednesday.
Constable Christopher Mouton was shot outside the Kraaifontein Police Station last week.
Mouton had been sitting in patrol at the Kraaifontein police station last Wednesday night when a colleague apparently accidentally discharged a firearm.
A bullet struck Mouton, killing him.
#CopShooting Mouton's relatives sob as three police officers place wreaths on the ground. LI pic.twitter.com/BgtfdaO0DM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2017
Mouton’s relatives sobbed bitterly as three wreaths were placed in front of a wooden cross.
His widow kept her head down as she wipes away tears.
A memorial service was held at a nearby church in Ravensmead on Wednesday morning.
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the incident.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
