Woman arrested with drugs worth R8m at OR Tambo
South African Revenue Service officials uncovered various packages from Hong Kong destined for different suburban areas in Gauteng during a raid.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating after a drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport worth more than R8 million.
During raids of several cargo sheds last week, South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials uncovered various packages from Hong Kong destined for different suburban areas in Gauteng.
Cell phones, clothes and shoes were also found.
Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says: “A person who was intercepted and searched, drugs were uncovered and she was handed over the police for further investigation and prosecution.”
