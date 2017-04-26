Ntlemeza asks court for restraining order against Mbalula
The High Court in Pretoria granted an enforcement order last week which ruled that Berning Ntlemeza may no longer be the head of the Hawks.
PRETORIA – Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza has asked the High Court to grant him a restraining order against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to stop the minister from what he has termed "his abrasive escapades".
The claims are made in an application filed in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Ntlemeza insists he is the head of the Hawks until the Supreme Court rules otherwise and wants the minister stopped from interfering in his duties.
The High Court in Pretoria granted an enforcement order last week, which ruled that Ntlemeza may no longer be the head of the Hawks.
Ntlemeza says Mbalula has wrongfully been claiming that he is no longer the head of the Hawks.
He says the enforcement order granted last week has been suspended because he has appealed to the Supreme Court.
He says Mbalula, whom he describes as having bellicose speech and a military attitude, is on a warpath and has no respect for legal processes.
Ntlemeza adds that he doesn’t know why Mbalula has adopted such a hostile attitude towards him because the previous minister, Nathi Nhleko, was satisfied with his services.
Mbalula says he’s satisfied to have these matters ventilated in court.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
