Henri van Breda’s team likely to bring intruder angle to court
In van Breda’s plea explanation, he claims that at least two intruders gained entry to the house and killed his parents and brother.
CAPE TOWN – Triple murder accused Henri van Breda’s defence team will most likely argue in court how easy it would have been for an intruder to gain access to the De Zalze home.
The 22-year-old van Breda is accused of killing his parents and brother, severely injuring his sister and tampering with the crime scene at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.
Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges as his trial got underway in the Western Cape High Court.
Judge Siraj Desai, the prosecution and defence did an in loco inspection of the 12 Goske Street home on Tuesday.
An in loco inspection report will be collated and presented in court during van Breda’s trial.
A member of his legal team jumped over the house’s side entrance gate and over the next door neighbour’s wall.
They are expected to hone in on how easy it would have been for an intruder to gain access to the home in the security estate.
In van Breda’s plea explanation, he claims that at least two intruders gained entry to the house and killed his parents and brother.
But the first police officer on the scene, who briefly testified in court this week, had said there were no signs of forced entry as all the doors and windows were intact.
WATCH: Henri van Breda revisits crime scene for in loco inspection
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
SAPS to engage stakeholders before building police stations in CT
-
Thulsie twins' case in process of being transferred to High Court
-
Untu, Prasa to meet over wage dispute
-
SAA flights delayed due to cabin crew strike over meal allowance
-
Hearings on Nkandla spending to continue soon
-
DA wants court to compel Zuma to give reasons for sacking Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.