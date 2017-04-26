Henri van Breda’s team likely to bring intruder angle to court

In van Breda’s plea explanation, he claims that at least two intruders gained entry to the house and killed his parents and brother.

CAPE TOWN – Triple murder accused Henri van Breda’s defence team will most likely argue in court how easy it would have been for an intruder to gain access to the De Zalze home.

The 22-year-old van Breda is accused of killing his parents and brother, severely injuring his sister and tampering with the crime scene at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges as his trial got underway in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Siraj Desai, the prosecution and defence did an in loco inspection of the 12 Goske Street home on Tuesday.

An in loco inspection report will be collated and presented in court during van Breda’s trial.

A member of his legal team jumped over the house’s side entrance gate and over the next door neighbour’s wall.

They are expected to hone in on how easy it would have been for an intruder to gain access to the home in the security estate.

In van Breda’s plea explanation, he claims that at least two intruders gained entry to the house and killed his parents and brother.

But the first police officer on the scene, who briefly testified in court this week, had said there were no signs of forced entry as all the doors and windows were intact.

WATCH: Henri van Breda revisits crime scene for in loco inspection

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)