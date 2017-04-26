SAPO CEO: Grants distribution should be a govt competency
The ConCourt has given the social development department until March next year to appoint a new service provider.
JOHANNESBURG – Post Office Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Barnes says the distribution of social grants should be driven by cost-effectiveness and certainty of delivery not profits.
Barnes was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday when he confirmed the parastatal would be bidding to take over the social grants contract.
The Constitutional Court has given the Social Development Department until March next year to appoint a new service provider.
Barnes argues that the distribution of social grants should be a government competency.
“If it is possible for a state function to be completed within the state, competently and competitively, that’s where it should reside.”
He says grant distribution is a government service.
“It’s not a private sector feast. That is the obligation that government has to service its people. The drivers of that business should be cost-effectiveness and certainty of delivery, not profitability.”
Barnes believes the parastatal will become a critical element in financial inclusion.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Energy minister directs dept to study nuclear ruling
-
Hawks arrested man plotting to kill ‘state capture beneficiaries’
-
SAA hopes for speedy resolution to cabin crew strike
-
Going up in smoke? State appeals use of dagga ruling
-
CT dam levels continue to plummet, tighter water restrictions
-
Constable accidentally shot by partner was ‘loyal, honest & trustworthy’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.