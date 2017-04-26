Popular Topics
Govt & Klipspruit residents in talks over school renovation project

Last week, the community embarked on a protest, complaining that the contractors involved in the project employed only a small group of locals.

Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Infrastructure Department says it’s negotiating with Klipspruit residents after they prevented a project to renovate a school in the area from going ahead.

Last week, the community embarked on a protest, complaining that the contractors involved in the project employed only a small group of locals.

The project is part of Gauteng’s R270 million initiative to renovate 13 schools in the south of Johannesburg.

It’s currently on hold as the department tries to negotiate a fair process with residents.

But the department says the community has to understand that contractors follow certain regulations.

The department adds that a steering committee, involving members of the community, will be set up to ensure the project runs smoothly.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

