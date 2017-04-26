Dad accused of killing twins struggling to cope in prison, says lawyer

The case against 48-year-old Spaniard Mario Yela was postponed to May in the Wynberg magistrates court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for a man accused of the murder of his three-year-old twins in Hout Bay says his client is struggling to cope in prison.

He was taken into custody after his ex-wife discovered the bodies of Maximo and Octavia in his rented holiday flat in Hout Bay early this month.

Yela's lawyer, William Booth, says overcrowded conditions at Pollsmoor Prison's hospital section has only further worsened his client's mental state.

The court on Tuesday heard Yela has requested he be kept in a single cell because the cell he shares with about 20 other inmates is too noisy.

The prosecution then told the court that an assessment by prison officials has found he could not be placed alone due to his mental state.

It insists the cell where Yela is being held is not overcrowded.

During a previous appearance, it emerged that the 48-year-old Spanish national has suicidal tendencies.

The case has been postponed to 10 May for Yela to be assessed by a psychiatrist.

