DA wants court to compel Zuma to give reasons for sacking Gordhan
President Jacob Zuma previously said that his decision was informed by political judgment and he didn’t need to provide further reasons.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the North Gauteng High Court to compel President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet last month.
It has filed an urgent interdict to this effect in a follow-up attempt to get answers from Zuma.
Three weeks ago, the DA filed a review application in the same court to test the rationality of Zuma’s decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
In his reply to this application, Zuma said his decision was informed by political judgment and he didn’t need to provide further reasons.
But the DA’s James Selfe says this is not good enough.
"The president has, on several occasions, alluded to an intelligence report as being the basis for his decision to fire Mr Gordhan.
"A least he must be able to say either that the intelligence report played a role or it didn’t play a role. But either way, the public of South Africa need to know."
The DA hopes the matter will be heard early next week.
