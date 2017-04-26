Cavani extends PSG contract until 2020

Security beefed following violent protests in North West towns
Cavani, 30, has scored 125 goals in 192 competitive games for PSG, 20 of them in the Champions League, a club record.
PARIS – Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has extended his contract with Paris St Germain by two years until 2020, the French champions said on Tuesday.
“It is with a lot of joy that I extend my commitment to Paris St Germain,” said Cavani.
“It has always been clear that my priority was to continue my history with PSG.”
PSG are second in the Ligue 1 standings, behind Monaco on goal difference.
