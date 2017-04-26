Popular Topics
Cape Town City continue surreal PSL title chase

Judas Moseamedi was the hero on the night as he scored the winner against Kaizer Chiefs in the dying seconds of injury time.

Cape Town City beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 on 25 April 2017 in the race for the 2016/2017 PSL title. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League's dark horses, Cape Town City, have taken another giant leap forward in the race for the 2016/2017 title, with an impressive 3-2 win over fellow contenders Kaizer Chiefs.

Judas Moseamedi was the hero on the night as he scored the winner in the dying seconds of injury time, to hand his side the valuable three points and help them cement their place at the top of the log.

Aubrey Ngoma and captain Lebogang Manyama were also on the scoresheet for the Citizens, while Siphiwe Tshabalala and Joseph Molangoane netted for Chiefs.

The win for City sees them two points clear of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who saw off Ajax Cape Town 2-0.

Bidvest Wits are now in third spot, four points adrift.

Chiefs and Supersport, who have an outside chance at the championship, are fourth and fifth respectively.

Supersport beat Wits 1-0 in Johannesburg to go within nine points of the top with six games to play.

Thuso Phala was the man to hand Matsatsantsa the maximum points in a game that looked destined for a dull stalemate.

Supersport's only realistic chance at silverware is the Nedbank Cup, while the Clever Boys will be looking to pull off a double this season, as will City.

At the bottom of the log, Highlands Park held Bloemfontein Celtic to a 1-1 draw as they continued their survival dogfight with Baroka FC.

Maritzburg United and Polokwane City were also in among the winners, putting three goals past Chippa United and Golden Arrows respectively.

There are two games on Wednesday involving Orlando Pirates and Baroka with Free State Stars up against Platinum Stars.

