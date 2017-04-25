Van Breda murders: Report on De Zalze visit to be heard in court soon

Judge Desai along with the State Prosecutor and Van Breda and his legal team did an in loco inspection of the house, where the murders took place, today.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai now has a clearer idea of the crime scene of the van Breda triple murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Henri van Breda is accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their De Zalze home outside Stellenbosch in 2015.

Van Breda pleaded not guilty to the charges as his trial got underway in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Judge Desai, along with the State prosecutor, van Breda and his legal team, did an in loco inspection of the house earlier on Tuesday.

WATCH: Henri van Breda revisits crime scene for in loco inspection

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila says today's inspection was vital to give the State and the defence a clear idea of the house's layout.

“Part of today’s inspection in loco was also to talk to the album that was submitted as part of the evidence.”

The NPA also says it has scrutinised all the details of the De Zalze house where three van Breda family members were murdered.

Ntabazalila says the information gathered at the house will be compiled and presented in court soon.

“We did the outside perimeter, then we moved into the house and we looked at the lounge, the bedrooms, the bathroom as well as where the bodies of the family were found. All the information is going to be compiled and put into a record for the court tomorrow.”

The media was not allowed inside the 12 Goske Street home which now has new owners.

Some residents say the triple murder case hasn't made them despondent about the luxury estate's security system.