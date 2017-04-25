Court rules, but UCT student’s parents still wrestle with his death

University management maintains Mosimenegape Boyz Madiba's death was an accident; his parents believe otherwise.

CAPE TOWN - The grieving parents of a University of Cape Town (UCT) student are still searching for answers more than a year after their son's death.

First-year student Mosimenegape Boyz Madiba drowned last year in a dam in Moorreesburg while training with the university rowing team.

University management maintains Madiba's death was an accident, but his parents believe otherwise.

On Friday, a Moorreesburg Court found no one could be held responsible for the death of Madiba, more than a year after he’d drowned.

The 19-year-old had been swimming in a dam when he allegedly experienced difficulty in keeping up with his teammates.

Madiba's father, Motsiri Madiba, claims there are conflicting versions of the events leading to his son's death.

“We want to know what is the cause, why my son died and why are they hiding all the time and covering all this. So, we want to know what happened to our son.”

Madiba says he and his wife believe negligence on the part of the university led to their son's death - although a court has found otherwise.

UCT says it has met with the family several times and they will offer further assistance when required.