'Life sentence for Wisani would be justice for all abused women in SA'

The twin sister of the woman killed by former ANCYL leader Patrick Wisani says she would be disappointed if he got anything less than life imprisonment.

JOHANNESBURG – The twin sister of the woman killed by former Africa National Congress (ANC) Youth League leader Patrick Wisani says she would be disappointed if he got anything less than life imprisonment.

Wisani was found guilty of beating to Nosipho Mandleleni to death in their Yeoville flat in 2015.

Sentencing proceedings started at the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday but have been postponed to next month.

Siphokazi Mandleleni, who was in the flat when her twin was beaten to death, says she sometimes replays the events of that night in her head and she can hear her sister’s screams.

“When he was beating her, she was screaming and I knocked at the door and told him I don’t like what he’s doing to my sister and he told me that he won’t do it again.

“As I stood there I could hear that my sister was no longer screaming, I told myself that he had stopped.”

She says she would like to see Wisani locked away for life but she would also like to know what her sister’s last words were.

“And I want him to tell me what was her last words. Maybe I’ll be okay after that.”

Mandleleni says a life sentence for Wisani would not just be justice for her sister but all abused women in South Africa.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)