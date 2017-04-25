Popular Topics
Sacca members go on strike over meal allowance

The SA Cabin Crew Association says the matter has not been attended to for the past six years by the SAA management.

FILE: A South African airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at the Johannesburg OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A South African airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at the Johannesburg OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has confirmed its members are going on strike on Wednesday, which could result in major interruptions for the airline's domestic and international flights.

The association says its main demand is that members be given an international meal allowance.

It says the matter has not been attended to for the past six years by the South African Airways (SAA) management.

The association deputy president Christopher Shabangu said, “We hope they would understand that we have to take this action. This is coming from the mismanagement of SAA, using just this one department of cabin crew. It’s basically a culmination of all the frustrations that are happening within the SAA.”

