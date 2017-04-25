Popular Topics
Lenasia South residents protest over 'illegal land occupation'

Johannesburg Metro Police are on the scene of the K43 Road in Ennerdale which has been closed off by the demonstrators.

A road was barricaded with burning tyres in Lenasia South on 25 April 2017 as residents protested over illegal land occupation. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
A road was barricaded with burning tyres in Lenasia South on 25 April 2017 as residents protested over illegal land occupation. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Lenasia South barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres on Tuesday morning in protest over what they claim is illegal land occupation.

The say a group of people have settled on a piece of land in Extension Two which has been left unoccupied for up to 15 years.

Metro Police are on the scene of the K43 Road in Ennerdale which has been closed off by the demonstrators.

Protest organiser Gugu Manana says residents are not happy.

“Who qualifies to get land? People who have been given the right to just invade the land. Who gave them this power? It is an insult to us, we are paying bonds. Somebody just comes and takes the land for free, just like that?”

The JMPD'S Wayne Minnaar says has advised motorists to avoid the area.

“The situation is very tense at the K43 near the main road. Motorists are advised to avoid that section of the road. They are currently in talks. The situation is not safe.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

