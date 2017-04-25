Lenasia South residents protest over 'illegal land occupation'

Johannesburg Metro Police are on the scene of the K43 Road in Ennerdale which has been closed off by the demonstrators.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Lenasia South barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres on Tuesday morning in protest over what they claim is illegal land occupation.

The say a group of people have settled on a piece of land in Extension Two which has been left unoccupied for up to 15 years.

Metro Police are on the scene of the K43 Road in Ennerdale which has been closed off by the demonstrators.

Protest organiser Gugu Manana says residents are not happy.

“Who qualifies to get land? People who have been given the right to just invade the land. Who gave them this power? It is an insult to us, we are paying bonds. Somebody just comes and takes the land for free, just like that?”

#Lenasia Organizer Gugu Manana: Who gave them permission. We are paying bonds, while they come and take the land for free. pic.twitter.com/q4z7ZSqXEn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2017

#Lenasia Residents land which has been left unoccupied for 15 years have been invaded by people who have built shacks. pic.twitter.com/fQO5tgUCuO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2017

The JMPD'S Wayne Minnaar says has advised motorists to avoid the area.

“The situation is very tense at the K43 near the main road. Motorists are advised to avoid that section of the road. They are currently in talks. The situation is not safe.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)