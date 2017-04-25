Renè Roman murder accused abandons bail bid

Andrew Plaatjies appeared in the Wynberg magistrates court on Tuesday morning where he opted not to apply for bail.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of 13-year-old Renè Roman has abandoned his bail application.

The 50-year-old was arrested shortly after the child's body was found at his Lavender Hill home in March.

The public gallery in court four was packed to capacity with relatives and community members dressed in pink T-shirts in memory of Roman.

They were visibly satisfied as the court heard that Plaatjies had abandoned his application for bail.

The slain child's mother cried as he stood still in the dock.

The case has been postponed to June for further investigation and to gather reports that are still outstanding.

