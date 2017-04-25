Public Works official in Nkandla saga claim's unfit to appear at hearing
Chonco is expected to explain why he hired controversial architect Minenhle Makhanya, who was found to have over-inflated spending.
DURBAN – A Public Works official accused of acting unlawfully in the Nkandla spending scandal says he’s unfit to appear at the disciplinary hearings.
Sibusiso Chonco is one of the first people to be questioned for his alleged involvement in the multi-million rand upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s private residence in KwaZulu-Natal.
In 2014, the Public Protector found that Zuma and the Public Works Department had acted improperly during the process.
Chonco is expected to explain why he hired controversial architect Minenhle Makhanya, who was found to have over-inflated spending.
Lawyer Adrian Moodley says Chonco has been booked off until 29 April for high blood pressure and cannot participate in the hearings.
But the Public Works department’s lawyer, Clement Kulati, says this is a delay tactic as there are no side effects to the medication he’s taking.
The matter was set to begin on Monday but Chonco failed to arrive.
Chairperson Thulani Khuzwayo is expected to rule on whether the hearing will be postponed.
Meanwhile, a media briefing to set the record straight after reports of further upgrades on Zuma’s estate has been cancelled.
More in Local
-
Lenasia South residents lay charges against SAPS
-
16 schoolchildren hospitalised after minibus overturns in Durban
-
Mbalula plans to boost police morale, instil fear in criminals
-
[WATCH LIVE] Mbalula outlines police strategies for fighting crime
-
Another charge added to Thulsie twins' case
-
Nehawu raises concern over break-in at Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.