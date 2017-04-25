Public Works official in Nkandla saga claim's unfit to appear at hearing

Chonco is expected to explain why he hired controversial architect Minenhle Makhanya, who was found to have over-inflated spending.

DURBAN – A Public Works official accused of acting unlawfully in the Nkandla spending scandal says he’s unfit to appear at the disciplinary hearings.

Sibusiso Chonco is one of the first people to be questioned for his alleged involvement in the multi-million rand upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s private residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2014, the Public Protector found that Zuma and the Public Works Department had acted improperly during the process.

Lawyer Adrian Moodley says Chonco has been booked off until 29 April for high blood pressure and cannot participate in the hearings.

But the Public Works department’s lawyer, Clement Kulati, says this is a delay tactic as there are no side effects to the medication he’s taking.

The matter was set to begin on Monday but Chonco failed to arrive.

Chairperson Thulani Khuzwayo is expected to rule on whether the hearing will be postponed.

Meanwhile, a media briefing to set the record straight after reports of further upgrades on Zuma’s estate has been cancelled.