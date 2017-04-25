Lesufi: Grade 1 and 8 learner enrolment to open in May

The MEC says learner enrolment will commence on 2 May 2017 and the placement period for pupils at schools is set to happen between July and September.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says online school enrolment for grades 1 and 8 pupils for 2018 will be open on 2 May 2017.

Lesufi has urged parents to adhere to the application period ending in June to avoid late applications and subsequent late placements.

The MEC says the placement period for pupils at schools is set for 25 July to 29 September and parents will be afforded a seven-day grace period to accept or appeal allocations.

“Those that come in January and apply late, unfortunately, they affect the entire process. That is why we had difficulties and challenges of placing (learners). This year alone in January, we had 80,000 people that wanted their children to be placed.”

Lesufi says the 2018 online enrolment system is a faster and an easier tool for parents to use.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)