JHB speaker promises action against councillors behind Midrand brawl

JOHANNESBURG – The speaker of Johannesburg council Vasco da Gama says he will take action against any councillor found to have been responsible for the recant violent clashes between party members at a Midrand meeting.

The City has laid charges against those responsible for assaulting Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance members of council during a meeting in Midrand, where Mayor Herman Mashaba was due to speak last week.

Video footage which shows plastic chairs and bricks being flung at those in attendance has been submitted to police.

Last week Mashaba said he had evidence to prove that 10 African National Congress councillors are behind the attack.

Joburg council spokesperson Linus Muller says, “The investigation is still at a very early stage. The speaker has indicated that he will be taking action against any councillors found guilty of being involved in the violence that occurred the Midrand IDP session.”