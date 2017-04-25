Popular Topics
JHB speaker promises action against councillors behind Midrand brawl

The City of Jo'burg has laid charges against those responsible for assaulting EFF and DA members of council during a meeting in Midrand last week.

A meeting of Johannesburg councillors erupted into chaos with participants throwing chairs at each other.
A meeting of Johannesburg councillors erupted into chaos with participants throwing chairs at each other.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The speaker of Johannesburg council Vasco da Gama says he will take action against any councillor found to have been responsible for the recant violent clashes between party members at a Midrand meeting.

The City has laid charges against those responsible for assaulting Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance members of council during a meeting in Midrand, where Mayor Herman Mashaba was due to speak last week.

Video footage which shows plastic chairs and bricks being flung at those in attendance has been submitted to police.

WATCH: Caught on camera - Political clashes in Midrand

Warning: this video contains scenes of violence

Last week Mashaba said he had evidence to prove that 10 African National Congress councillors are behind the attack.

Joburg council spokesperson Linus Muller says, “The investigation is still at a very early stage. The speaker has indicated that he will be taking action against any councillors found guilty of being involved in the violence that occurred the Midrand IDP session.”

