JOHANNESBURG – While Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has declined to provide details of an alleged unlawful operation being orchestrated against him by Lieutenant-general Berning Ntlemeza, he has suggested it may be an attempt at blackmail.

He made the revelation at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday after he announced his strategic plan for the police.

Mbalula and Ntlemeza have clashed since the minister refused to support the former top cop’s legal challenge to remain as head of the Hawks, and appointed an acting head of the unit.

The minister has accused the lieutenant general of abusing state resources to execute an unlawful operation against himself.

Mbalula was, however, cagey when pushed for details.

“The issue of operations, I’m just mentioning that as a fact, it’s not something we can’t handle. We are going to handle it very fast and quick and rein in those rogue elements. ”

He did, however, suggest underhanded tricks were at play.

“You are going with files of people in your boot to blackmail them, it doesn’t work like that. If you are used to that job, do it to those who owe you a favour. I owe nobody a favour, I owe Ntlemeza nothing.”

An official from police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate who attended the briefing says this was the first they had heard of these allegations.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for Ntlemeza have filed papers, seeking an interdict to stop minister Mbalula from preventing him from doing his job, pending the outcome of the appeal.

The papers state that because he is appealing a high court ruling that found him unfit to hold office, he should automatically stay in the position as head of the Hawks.

Ntlemeza is also seeking the return of his state vehicle and cellphone.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)