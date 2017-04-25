‘I owe nobody a favour, I owe Ntlemeza nothing’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
Go

‘I owe nobody a favour, I owe Ntlemeza nothing’

Minister Fikile Mbalula has accused Berming Ntlemeza of abusing state resources to execute an unlawful operation against him.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula leaves a media briefing at the Hawks head office in Pretoria where embattled head Berning Ntlemeza defied a court order and reported for duty on 24 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula leaves a media briefing at the Hawks head office in Pretoria where embattled head Berning Ntlemeza defied a court order and reported for duty on 24 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Ray White one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – While Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has declined to provide details of an alleged unlawful operation being orchestrated against him by Lieutenant-general Berning Ntlemeza, he has suggested it may be an attempt at blackmail.

He made the revelation at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday after he announced his strategic plan for the police.

Mbalula and Ntlemeza have clashed since the minister refused to support the former top cop’s legal challenge to remain as head of the Hawks, and appointed an acting head of the unit.

The minister has accused the lieutenant general of abusing state resources to execute an unlawful operation against himself.

Mbalula was, however, cagey when pushed for details.

“The issue of operations, I’m just mentioning that as a fact, it’s not something we can’t handle. We are going to handle it very fast and quick and rein in those rogue elements. ”

He did, however, suggest underhanded tricks were at play.

“You are going with files of people in your boot to blackmail them, it doesn’t work like that. If you are used to that job, do it to those who owe you a favour. I owe nobody a favour, I owe Ntlemeza nothing.”

An official from police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate who attended the briefing says this was the first they had heard of these allegations.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for Ntlemeza have filed papers, seeking an interdict to stop minister Mbalula from preventing him from doing his job, pending the outcome of the appeal.

The papers state that because he is appealing a high court ruling that found him unfit to hold office, he should automatically stay in the position as head of the Hawks.

Ntlemeza is also seeking the return of his state vehicle and cellphone.

WATCH: Fikile Mbalula talks on Berning Ntlemeza, fighting crime

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA