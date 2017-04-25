Eskom distances itself from death threats against journalist
The Eskom board says the parastatal is in no way involved in death threats against Mzilikazi wa Afrika.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has distanced itself from death threats against Sunday Times investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, saying it respects and upholds the laws of South Africa which include the freedom of journalists and the free flow of information.
Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that it has credible information that its journalist could be in danger because of his reporting on the lucrative tenders Eskom has awarded to Impulse International, a company at which the stepdaughter of Eskom boss Matshela Koko was a director.
Last month, Wa Afrika wrote that Impulse International, a Fourways-based company in which 26-year-old Koketso Choma was a director, raked in contracts worth about R1 billion from the utility.
The Eskom board says the parastatal is in no way involved in death threats against Wa Afrika.
It’s understood Wa Afrika has signed an affidavit detailing the threats and the results of an investigation into the identities of some of the people behind them.
Over a series of reports, the investigative journalist has revealed that Choma, who graduated as a chartered accountant three years ago, was appointed as a director at Impulse International last April, a company that was awarded eight contracts from a division of Eskom that Koko headed at the time.
Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Koma said: “We distance ourselves from whatever possible linkages with Eskom because our principles are for a democracy, they are for a free flow of information and freedom of journalists to be able to do what they need to do.”
Koma says the board is still investigating the matter regarding contracts awarded to Impulse International and will communicate its findings in due course.
Koko maintains he was not aware that his stepdaughter was a part of Impulse International and says he ordered her to resign once he was informed.
Koma says wa Afrika's reports do not mean any of the threats against him come from the power utility.
“The Sunday Times in its own story did not actually point a finger at Eskom and I think that’s correct because we’re not aware of any such move from ourselves as Eskom.”
Koma says the board is still investigating the matter and will communicate its findings in due course.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
SA anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years
-
Lenasia South residents protest over 'illegal land occupation'
-
City of CT to penalise water guzzlers as dam levels drop
-
Zikalala: Zuma won’t step down over protests
-
Motshekga warns against speculating on cause of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash
-
Henri van Breda murder trial: Forensic report reveals cause of deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.